Husband and wife jailed for child sex offences

A woman who was raped as a child has said she hopes the sentences handed down to the couple who abused her will send a message of hope for victims everywhere.

A County Down couple convicted of a range of child sexual offences were yesterday jailed for a total of 24 years.

Gary Talbot, 60, from Newcastle, 60, was sentenced to 15 years for crimes including two rapes, gross indecency and indecent assault.

His wife Heather, 59, was given a nine-year sentence including aiding and abetting her husband to rape a child.

She wad told told she must serve six years in prison, while Gary Talbot will serve half of his term in jail.

He will serve the other seven-and-a-half years on supervised licence.

The victim of the abuse was in court.

Speaking afterwards she said: “I am glad that my abusers have finally faced justice and will have to serve time in prison for what they did to me.

“I was only a child when they took my innocence away. The abuse left me traumatised and upset as they betrayed my trust in the most despicable way. The trauma caused me to lose all my childhood memories and develop PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“I would really like to thank and commend all survivors of sexual abuse for your amazing strength as it has helped me to fight to get my justice.

“Together we will send a message across the world that there is no shame in being a survivor of sexual abuse - the shame is on the abuser.”

Also welcoming the sentence was Detective Chief Inspector Claire McGuigan said: “This was a hugely disturbing and harrowing case of the most awful abuse and I am thankful today that Gary and Heather Talbot have received a significant custodial sentence and will remain in prison for some time.

“The sentence handed down reflects the serious and shocking nature of the crimes they committed against a young, vulnerable and innocent child.

“It is hard to comprehend the impact their crimes have had on the victim and her family.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her family for their courage and commitment in seeing this case through the criminal justice system and they have today, finally achieved justice.

“I hope that others who are suffering sexual abuse or who are aware of sexual crimes taking place are encouraged to come forward and speak with police. We have specially trained detectives and they will treat you sensitively, with compassion and respect.”