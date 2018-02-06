Hyde Park action ‘only the beginning’ of victims’ justice battle

A victims’ group supporting the families bereaved by the Hyde Park bomb has hailed the granting of legal aid for a civil action against one of the alleged bombers as “a significant step forward” for innocent victims of terrorism.

Donegal man John Downey was Scotland Yard’s main suspect in the case but was never extradited from the Republic of Ireland for questioning.

He was eventually arrested at Gatwick Airport in 2013 and charged with the murders of four soldiers in July 1982.

At his Old Bailey trial, he produced an official letter he had received in 2007, known as a ‘comfort letter,’ which stated he was not wanted by the UK authorities and the trial collapsed.

However, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) cautioned that the new funding is “merely the beginning” of the fight for justice.

Advocacy support manager Ken Funston said SEFF is “honoured to be supporting” the Hyde Park families.

“We are striving to not only assist the advancement of this case but many others against terrorists,” he said.

“The prospect of full justice is blocked to many innocent victims through the criminal courts but accountability will continue to be fought for through other means.

“We commend the work of the lawyers, McCue and Partners, supportive politicians but most importantly, the families of Hyde Park for their tenacity and the dignity they have shown throughout.

“John Downey may have cheated the prospect of being held accountable through the criminal courts, but he must still face accountability for the serious terrorist offences for which he is accused,” Mr Funston added.

In September last year, SEFF expanded its services by opening an office in London.

The additional capacity to provide advocacy support terror victims in Great Britain followed the securing of more than £1 million for the next four years from the European Peace IV initiative to fund.

London-based SEFF support worker Yasmin Wright also welcomed the legal aid decision.

She said: “It has been my pleasure to work closely with the Hyde Park families, they are ordinary yet extraordinary people. To date, the criminal justice system and the political system has failed the families, but through the civil litigation process there is now some prospect of delivering a measure of justice for those who have been so grievously wronged.”

SEFF’s director of services Kenny Donaldson said the legal aid ruling “represents a significant step,” but that for the families, and the wider innocent victims community, “the battle is just beginning”.