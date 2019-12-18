Hyde Park IRA bomb survivor ‘ecstatic’ that John Downey found responsible in court

A survivor of the 1982 IRA bomb attack at Hyde Park in London says he is “ecstatic” that he can now officially says that Donegal man John Downey was one of the those responsible for the carnage of the day.

Eleven cavalrymen soldiers on ceremonial duty were killed when the IRA set off two bombs on the same day at Hyde Park and Regents Park in central London. Seven military horses were killed or had to be destroyed.

Simon Utley was only 18 and passed out five days before.

“I was riding down the road on horseback, I was excited, as it was my first ever time on guard duty,” he said.

“And then the bomb went off. I didn’t know what it was.”

His horse ran into Hyde Park and when he got it stopped, he realised it had a hole the size of a dustbin lid in its side. It later had to be put down.

He suffered shrapnel wounds down his side and lost an eardrum. In 2014 he was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and had to be medically retired from his 27-year prison service career.

Now, he welcomed the court verdict on Downey’s role.

“I am ecstatic, because today we no longer have to use the word ‘alleged’. We can officially say that John Downey was responsible, in part, for the Hyde Park bombing.”

Kenny Donaldson, Director of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, which supports the victims, said it was a landmark finding.

“Finally, a result for innocent victims and survivors of terrorism, a result for decency, a result possible because of the tenacity of ordinary, yet extraordinary people who would not give up despite being wronged by the political system and its’ despicable ‘OTR administrative scheme’.”

Mr Downey was originally tried on terrorist charges relating to the bombing, however the trial collapsed when it was revealed he had a government On-The-Run comfort letter. He currently faces charges of murdering two UDR soldiers in Enniskillen in 1972.