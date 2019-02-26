‘I should have had my throat cut at birth,’ man tells judge

A judge asked a man if he was admitting or denying charges and he replied: “Guilty to all, I should have had my throat cut at birth.”

Cearvhaill Carl Archibald (44), of Drumceatt Park, Limavady, was speaking on Monday, February 25 whilst appearing via video link from Maghaberry Prison at Coleraine Magistrates Court.

He pleaded guilty to stealing two baseball caps worth £43 from DV8 in Limavady on January 24 this year.

He also admitted a charge of common assault which was in relation to telling a member of staff who chased him: “I will kill you.”

Meanwhile, the defendant also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a police cell van last September.

Also at the court on February 25, the defendant told District Judge Peter King he wanted the case to proceed so he could “get out of here today young man”.

The judge replied: “Well, join the queue”.

Defence barrister Michael Smyth said at the time of the baseball cap thefts, the defendant had just been released from prison after being jailed in relation to going into a filling station at 11.45pm and hiding until after closing time when he had eaten sandwiches and taken cigarettes.

Regarding the baseball cap thefts, the lawyer said although Archibald had turned round and confronted a pursuing staff member, there was no violence used.

The barrister said the damage to the police van involved something being written on the inside by Archibald.

Mr Smyth said the defendant clearly had mental health difficulties which have yet to be addressed.

Judge King noted the defendant had spent the equivalent of two months in custody on remand and jailed him for two months along with an 18 months conditional discharge.

That prompted Archibald to ask: “Is that me going home today, sir?” He was told to check the situation with the prison authorities.