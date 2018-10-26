'I was face-to-face with killer' - son-in-law of Michael and Marjorie Cawdery recalls day of killings

The son-in-law of Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, who were brutally killed by mentally ill Thomas McEntee last year, described how he was “completely and utterly numb” after coming upon the scene of the slaughter.

Charles Little, who lived next door to the pensioners’ home with his wife Wendy Little-Cawdery, said he came “face-to-face” with the killer.

An in depth interview with Mr. Little appeared in today's edition of The New Letter in which Mr. Little demands "the truth" from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust about the circumstances surrounding the death of his mother and father-in-law.

“At first I didn’t realise what had happened. He came out of the house, and when I came face-to-face with him I thought initially he was a car mechanic.

“At the time, Mike had had trouble with his car, and he (Thomas McEntee) had the car keys. He got into the car and was revving the engine, as you would if you were a mechanic.

“But then he suddenly tried to drive it away. I realised that was wrong because he was reversing at high speed.”

Mr Little continued: “I ran over, and as I did so, he nearly ran me down. I had to dive out of the way. I can’t say that was deliberate – I think he was just trying to escape and I was in the way.

“I went into the house. Mike and Marjorie had been slaughtered.”

Describing how he felt at that moment, Mr Little said: “Where does your mind go? At that point, we had no idea who this man was, where he had come from, whatever. You just go completely and utterly numb. I shouted to my wife to call 999, we tried to do CPR and what have you, but obviously, you know, they were dead. The police arrived, the paramedics arrived etc, and it was obviously quite clear that they were dead.”

He added: “It was so out of the blue. It was a lovely, sunny day.

“I was face-to-face with the killer. My wife was covered in her father’s blood.”