Ian Ogle murder accused granted bail

A man charged with murdering Belfast community worker Ian Ogle has been granted bail.

Glenn Rainey mounted a successful application after flight documents were produced to back claims he intended to return to Northern Ireland following a trip to Thailand.

However, the 32-year-old remains in custody pending the outcome of a prosecution appeal due to be heard early next week.

Mr Ogle, 45, died after being beaten and stabbed 11 times by up to five men shortly after praying with a pastor near his Cluan Place home in east Belfast on January 27.

Police have linked the killing to a long-running feud between the victim’s family and others in the area.

Rainey, of McArthur Court in the city, is the second man to be charged with the murder.

He is allegedly linked by CCTV evidence which police assert shows him, with his face masked by a scarf, walking away from the scene minutes after the fatal attack.

Rainey was arrested at Manchester Airport earlier this month after arriving on a flight back from Thailand.

During his first court appearance bail was refused due to the risk he may attempt to abscond.

At that stage it was claimed he had no onward flight to Belfast booked, casting doubt on submissions that he was returning home to clear his name.

But defence lawyers secured a new hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday based on a change of circumstances.

Barrister Sean Devine, instructed by Bannon Crawford Solicitors, said documents were available to show Rainey was actually booked on a further flight back from Manchester.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes granted bail under strict conditions, including a requirement for the accused to surrender his passport and remain in Northern Ireland.

Rainey was also excluded from part of east Belfast, and ordered to abide by a curfew and electronic tagging.

Prosecutors immediately confirmed their intention to appeal the decision, leaving Rainey behind bars until the case goes before the High Court.