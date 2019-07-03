Ian Ogle murder accused ‘tried to pull assailant away’

A man charged with murdering Belfast community worker Ian Ogle claims he tried to pull an assailant away from the victim, a court heard on Monday.

Jonathan Brown, 33, denies carrying out the fatal attack in on January 27.

Mr Ogle, 45, was beaten and stabbed 11 times by up to five men near his Cluan Place home. Brown, of McArthur Court in Belfast, is one of three men to be charged with the murder.

During a bail application at Belfast Magistrates’ Court it was claimed that CCTV evidence links him to the scene of the knife attack.

But his barrister Tom McCreanor contended that Brown was attempting to move the assailant with the knife away from Mr Ogle.

Bail was refused due to the potential risk of interference with witnesses.

Brown was remanded in custody to appear by video-link in four weeks’ time.