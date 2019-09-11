Ian Ogle murder accused ‘under threat from UDA unit’

One of the men charged with murdering community worker Ian Ogle is believed to be under threat from a UDA unit, a court heard on Wednesday.

Police also claimed Glenn Rainey may have breached bail conditions by returning to the area in east Belfast where the killing took place.

Details emerged as the 33-year-old accused was granted permission to leave his current caravan accommodation and move back into the city.

Rainey, of McArthur Court in Belfast, is among three men charged with the murder.

Mr Ogle, 45, was beaten and stabbed 11 times by up to five men near his Cluan Place home on January 27.

The attack occurred against a background of a long-running feud.

Rainey is allegedly linked to the killing by CCTV evidence, according to the police case.

In March he was granted bail under strict terms, including a requirement to live outside Belfast and a ban on entering the area surrounding the murder.

At the city’s magistrates court today he applied have those conditions varied.

Defence counsel Sean Devine said Rainey wanted permission to stay at another address in Belfast.

The barrister argued that his client faced complete isolation if forced to remain at the caravan site now the summer season has ended.

Opposing the application, a detective said the proposed accommodation would bring him within 200 yards of another suspect in the wider investigation.

He also disclosed that police have informed Rainey of a threat against him.

“The threat is coming from East Belfast UDA,” the detective said.

Concerns were raised for the safety of a child living at the newly proposed address if it came under attack.

District Judge Peter Magill also heard police have information Rainey has been frequenting the Newtownards Road - despite it being a no-go zone.

Mr Devine countered that the threat message only referred to “criminal elements” without mentioning a paramilitary organisation.

“It didn’t specify the UDA,” he stressed.

Granting the bail variation, Mr Magill questioned whether Rainey would be in any greater danger by moving from the caravan site.

“Northern Ireland isn’t that big,” the judge reflected.

But he warned the defendant: “If you breach bail and are brought back you’re putting your liberty at stake.”