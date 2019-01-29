Ian Ogle murder: Community to hold vigil in support of victim’s family

A vigil is to be held in east Belfast tomorrow evening to show community support for the grieving family of murder victim Ian Ogle.

The 45-year-old father-of-two was brutally assaulted by a gang of people, some believed to have been armed with knives, at the entrance to Cluan Place at around 9pm on Sunday.

Details of the vigil were posted on the Remembering 'Big O' Ian Ogle Facebook page.

The well-known loyalist, who had acted as a spokesperson for his community in the past, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Details of the vigil were published on a Facebook page – Remembering ‘Big O’ Ian Ogle.

The post said: “As a community who has been ripped apart we have decided to hold a vigil to remember our dear friend, a husband, a father, a son, a uncle and a gentleman. Ian Ogle GBNF.”

It said the vigil will take place on Wednesday, January 30 at the entrance to Cluan Place at 7:30pm.

Donations have been flooding in to help Mr Ogle's family with the cost of his funeral.

“This is a gathering/Vigil of support for the entire Ogle family, to show our support as a community and send a clear message to these gangsters shaming East Belfast enough is enough,” the post added.

It concluded by urging attendees to “bring candles or balloons.”

A Go Fund Me page – Ian Ogle ‘Big O’ Funeral Expenses – has been set up to help the family meet the cost of Mr Ogle’s funeral.

The page states: “Ian ‘Big O’ Ogle was taken from us tragically. While there are so many hard decisions and plans that need to be made in light of this tragedy, we want to lessen the financial burden by raising funds to pay for the funeral. Big O was loved by so many people in the community and any donations would be greatly appreciated. On behalf of the entire Ogle family circle, thank you.”

The page had a fundraising target of £4,000, but within a matter of hours had already far exceeded that total.

At the time of publication there had been more than 250 donations totalling in excess of £6,600.

Four people have been arrested in connection with Mr Ogle’s killing.

Two women, aged 35 and 36, remain in custody, while two men, aged 31 and 45, have been “released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Detectives investigating the murder have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them on 101.