Ian Ogle murder: Man, 36, arrested in connection with brutal killing

Detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast on Sunday, January 27 have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The 45-year-old loyalist died after being stabbed 11 times when he was attacked by a gang of men as he prayed with a pastor in Cluan Place.

Police are investigating possible UVF involvement in the brutal killing.

A PSNI spokesperson said the 36-year-old man is currently in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

A 21-year-old man arrested on Wednesday as part of the probe was released on bail pending further enquiries, and a 22-year-old man remains in custody.

More than 1,000 people attended a vigil in memory of Mr Ogle on Wednesday, bringing the busy Albertbridge Road to a standstill.

