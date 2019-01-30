Ian Ogle murder - P.S.N.I. arrest 21 year-old man

Detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast earlier this week have arrested a 21 year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The 45-year-old father of two was brutally assaulted by a gang of people, some believed to have been armed with knives, at the entrance to Cluan Place at around 9:00pm on Sunday.

Ian Ogle.

The 21 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A 49 year-old man who was arrested earlier on Wednesday remains in police custody.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with any information to contact them on 101.