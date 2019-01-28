Ian Ogle murder probe: Arrested men released on bail

Two men arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast on Sunday have been released on bail.

Two women, aged 35 and 36, who were detained by police as part of the probe remain in custody.

A PSNI spokesman said the men, aged 31 and 45, have been “released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Mr Ogle, a 45-year-old father of two, was brutally assaulted by a gang of people at the entrance to Cluan Place at around 9pm, with some of his attackers understood to be carrying knives.

The well-known loyalist, who has acted as a spokesperson for his community in the past, was taken to hospital where he later died.

On Monday, a large cordon had been placed around the murder scene in Cluan Place and police were conducting searches of homes in the wider east Belfast area.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with any information about Mr Ogle’s murder to contact them on 101.