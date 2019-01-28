Ian Ogle murder probe: Two men and two women arrested

Two men and two women have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast on Sunday.

Mr Ogle, a 45-year-old father of two, was brutally assaulted by a gang of people at the entrance to Cluan Place at around 9pm, with some of his attackers understood to be carrying knives.

The well-known loyalist, who has acted as a spokesperson for his community in the past, was taken to hospital where he later died.

On Monday, a large cordon had been placed around the murder scene in Cluan Place and police were conducting searches of homes in the wider east Belfast area.

Following the four arrests, a police spokesperson said on Monday night: “Detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle in Cluan Place in east Belfast on Sunday, January 27 have arrested two men and two women in relation to the investigation.

“The men, aged 31 and 45, and the women aged 35 and 36, all remain in custody at this time.”

The spokesperson added: “Detectives continue to appeal for anyone with any information to contact them on 101.”