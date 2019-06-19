Ian Ogle murder: three reported to PPS

Detectives investigating the murder of Ian Ogle in east Belfast in January have reported three people to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The loyalist community worker was stabbed more than 10 times by a gang of at least five men at Cluan Place on January 27.

On Wednesday evening police said a 36-year-old man, who was previously arrested and questioned about Mr Ogle’s murder, had been reported to the PPS “for the offence of murder”.

The PSNI also said that a 47-year-old woman and a man aged 49 arrested on Wednesday have been reported to the PPS for the offences of assisting an offender and attempting to pervert the course of justice.