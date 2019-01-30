Ian Ogle murder: Two men arrested

Two men have been arrested following the murder of an East Belfast community worker.

Ian Ogle, 45, died after being set upon by a group of men in Cluan Place, near a busy road in the east of the city, at around 9pm on Sunday.

Police have described the level of violence used against the father-of-two as “barbaric”.

Mr Ogle’s daughter Toni Johnston said he was praying with a local pastor when he was attacked.

Detectives investigating the murder have arrested a man aged 21 following an earlier arrest of a man aged 49.

Both men are being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast city centre, a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement said.

Dozens of floral tributes, along with Everton FC and Rangers FC flags and scarfs, were left at the railings close to where Mr Ogle was attacked.

Some of the messages expressed anger at the incident, while others spoke of heartbreak at the death of a man they described as a “true gentleman”.