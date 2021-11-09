Ian Ogle, who was murdered by a loyalist gang in January 2019. Photo: Pacemaker.

Mr Ogle, 45, was beaten and stabbed to death near his home at Cluan Place in January 2019 by a gang. The attack, which took place during a long-running feud, was said to have lasted for around 30 seconds. Previous courts heard he was targeted in response to an altercation earlier the same night.

Ten people have been charged in connection with the killing. It is understood the case is to come before the courts for a review on Thursday.

Ian’s family released a statement saying his father passed away three weeks ago without seeing justice for his son.

“The family do not wish to speak after the sad passing of Ian’s father,” it said. “He passed away three weeks ago and his death was made all the more painful by the fact he never got to see the people responsible for murdering his son put behind bars.

“As a family we hope with the preliminary enquiry taking place on Thursday it is only another step towards our main goal of seeing those responsible for Ian’s brutal murder be held accountable for what they did. There’s not a day goes by that we don’t all think of Ian and we continue to miss him terribly.”

Harry Ogle passed away on October 16 peacefully at home. His children were Colin, Stephen, Christina, Stuart and the late Ian.

His funeral service was held on Friday October 22 in Belfast City Mission Church Island Street at 10am.

In December 2020 police carrying out investigations into the murder said they had been “constantly watched” while investigating the killing.