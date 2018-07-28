Ian Paisley’s misconduct is not a matter for us, say PSNI

The PSNI has indicated it is not investigating Ian Paisley following the revelations about his holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

The North Antrim MP has been handed a record parliamentary ban for failing to declare the lavish family trips, then lobbying UK ministers to prevent an international inquiry into Sri Lanka’s human rights violations.

The News Letter asked the PSNI if they had received any complaints regarding Mr Paisley’s actions, and whether they intended to launch an investigation into the matter.

A police spokesperson replied: “This is a matter for the Parliamentary Standards Committee not PSNI.”

We also posed the same question to the Metropolitan police in London, but were told there was “insufficient information” to carry out a search of police records.

The Crown Prosecution Service for England and Wales told the News Letter: “As with any case, for the CPS to bring criminal charges there would first need to be a police investigation and a file of evidence would need to be referred to us for a charging decision.”

The sanction imposed on Mr Paisley by the Commons will force a by-election if 10% of North Antrim voters – about 7,600 people – sign what is known as a recall petition.

The DUP, who has also been suspended by the party, has vowed to fight any by-election, where he will be defending a majority of more than 20,000.