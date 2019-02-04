‘Ian’s family just want justice, they don’t want anyone else to have to go through this pain’

The people of east Belfast are fed up with violence and want an end to attacks such as the one that claimed the life of Ian ‘Big O’ Ogle.

That was the view of mourners at the father-of-two’s funeral this morning.

Ian Olge's coffin is carried along the Alberbridge Road after the funeral service. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Speaking to the News Letter, local woman Irene Menzies said: “This needs to stop.

“People are fed up with it and these people are getting away with murder, but I hope not this time.

“If they put them away then life should mean life.”

Newtownards Road resident Madeline Weatherup, who knew Mr Ogle’s mother for many years, commented: “This should never have happened. He was so well known and did all sorts of community work and cross-community work. It is awful what they did to him.

Irene Menzies and Madeline Weatherup were among the mourners at Mr Ogle's funeral.

“If they get the ones that did it they should be put behind bars for life.”

Another local woman, who didn’t want to be named, said: “Ian did a lot for the community and was well known, so people are just stunned and shocked by what’s happened.

“The family just want justice for him. They don’t want any other family to have to go through this pain.”

She added: “We have had enough of all this all the years and we don’t want any more of it. We just want these thugs off the streets.

The funeral procession makes its way along Albertbridge Road towards Templemore Avenue, past a poster appealing for information about the murder.

“This sort of thing belongs in the past and I think that is why the community has come together.”

During the funeral service, pastor Kevin Sambrook made an appeal for no retaliation for Mr Ogle’s murder.

Police investigating the brutal attack at Cluan Place last Sunday night say UVF members may have been involved. But the paramilitary organisation has issued a statement distancing itself from the killing.

Several men have been arrested in connection with the murder and detectives have appealed for anyone who can assist the investigation to come forward.