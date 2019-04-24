IN PICTURES | 30 photos from the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee The funeral of murdered 29 year-old journalist, Lyra McKee, has taken place. Here are 30 photographs from Ms. McKee's funeral inside St. Anne's Cathedral, Belfast. 1. Funeral of Lyra McKee Lyra McKee's coffin is carried inside. Presseye other Buy a Photo 2. Funeral of Lyra McKee Lyra McKee's coffin is carried inside. Presseye other Buy a Photo 3. Funeral of Lyra McKee Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar in conversation before Lyra McKee's funeral. Presseye other Buy a Photo 4. Funeral of Lyra McKee Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, arrives at Lyra McKee's funeral. Presseye other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 8