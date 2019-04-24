The public outside St. Anne's Cathedral, Belfast, applaud Lyra McKee as her coffin is carried inside.

IN PICTURES | 30 photos from the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee

The funeral of murdered 29 year-old journalist, Lyra McKee, has taken place.

Here are 30 photographs from Ms. McKee's funeral inside St. Anne's Cathedral, Belfast.

Lyra McKee's coffin is carried inside.

1. Funeral of Lyra McKee

2. Funeral of Lyra McKee

Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn (left) and Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar in conversation before Lyra McKee's funeral.

3. Funeral of Lyra McKee

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, arrives at Lyra McKee's funeral.

Funeral of Lyra McKee

