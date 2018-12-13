IN PICTURES: Funeral of murder victim Jim Donegan Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up IN PICTURES: Funeral of murder victim Jim Donegan The funeral of murder victim, Jim Donegan, took place in Saint John the Evangelist Church, Belfast on Thursday morning. To launch the gallery if images just click on the icon in the bottom left of the image above or on the link, also above. Mr. Donegan's young son embracing his father's coffin. (Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye) Man stabbed during ‘altercation on the street’