In pictures: Murder victim laid to rest

The funeral has taken place of Co Down murder victim Wayne Boylan.

The 37-year-old father-of-two was shot dead at a house in Warrenpoint on Friday, January 18.

Two men burst into the property at Lower Dromore Road and opened fire with a shotgun, killing Mr Boylan and injuring his friend, 21-year-old Alice Louise Burns.

Mourners gathered at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint this morning for Mr Boylan’s funeral.

Following Requiem Mass, he was laid to rest in Warrenpoint Municipal Cemetery.

A family notice described Mr Boylan as “the beloved son of the late Shirley Boylan, dearly loved brother of Keith and Kerry, much loved partner of Saoirse and loving father of Niamh and Henry.”

As of yesterday afternoon, Alice Burns remained in the intensive care unit of the Royal Victoria Hospital, where he condition was described as “ill but stable”.