One of the first images from the scene in Essex where a 25 year-old Northern Ireland man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

IN PICTURES | Photos from the scene where 39 dead bodies were discovered in a lorry container - NI man arrested on suspicion of murder

Police have launched a murder investigation after 39 dead bodies were discovered in a lorry container in Grays, Essex.

A 25 year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

1. 39 bodies found in lorry container

2. 39 bodies found in lorry container

3. 39 bodies found in lorry container

4. 39 bodies found in lorry container

