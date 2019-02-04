Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.

IN PICTURES: the funeral of Ian Ogle

Thousands of people paid their respects to 45 year-old murdered father-of-two Ian Ogle at his funeral on Monday.

Here are a selection of photographs from the funeral.

Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.

1. Ian Ogle funeral

Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.
Presseye
other
Buy a Photo
Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.

2. Ian Ogle funeral

Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.
Presseye
other
Buy a Photo
Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.

3. Ian Ogle funeral

Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.
Presseye
other
Buy a Photo
Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.

4. Ian Ogle funeral

Photograph from the funeral of murdered Belfast father-of-two, Ian Ogle.
Presseye
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8