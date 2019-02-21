These are the criminals currently on the run from authorities in Northern Ireland.

IN PICTURES: These men are the criminals currently on the run in N.I.

Two convicted murders are amongst a list of people currently listed as unlawfully at large by the Department of Justice for Northern Ireland.

If you recognise or know the whereabouts of any of the following seven people you are advised not to approach them and to get in touch with your local police station or contact or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Unlawfully at large since January 19, 2018; Offence: murder; Prison: HMP Maghaberry and Release Type: Licence revoked.

1. Thomas McCabe

Unlawfully at large since March 1, 2017; Offences: Using a motor vehicle without insurance x3, Driving while disqualified x3, Burglary and Criminal Damage; Prison: HMP Maghaberry and Release Type:Temporary Release.

2. Martin Maughan

HMP Maghaberry is a high-security prison and opened in 1986.

3. HMP Maghaberry

Unlawfully at large since: January 12, 2018; Offence: Breach of Community Based Order x2, Fraud by False Representation x6, Theft x11 and Driving whilst disqualified; Prison: HMP Maghaberry and Release Type: home leave.

4. Wesley Brennan

