IN PICTURES: These men are the criminals currently on the run in N.I.

Two convicted murders are amongst a list of people currently listed as unlawfully at large by the Department of Justice for Northern Ireland.

If you recognise or know the whereabouts of any of the following seven people you are advised not to approach them and to get in touch with your local police station or contact or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. Thomas McCabe Unlawfully at large since January 19, 2018; Offence: murder; Prison: HMP Maghaberry and Release Type: Licence revoked. Department for Justice other Buy a Photo

2. Martin Maughan Unlawfully at large since March 1, 2017; Offences: Using a motor vehicle without insurance x3, Driving while disqualified x3, Burglary and Criminal Damage; Prison: HMP Maghaberry and Release Type:Temporary Release. Department of Justice other Buy a Photo

3. HMP Maghaberry HMP Maghaberry is a high-security prison and opened in 1986. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Wesley Brennan Unlawfully at large since: January 12, 2018; Offence: Breach of Community Based Order x2, Fraud by False Representation x6, Theft x11 and Driving whilst disqualified; Prison: HMP Maghaberry and Release Type: home leave. Department for Justice other Buy a Photo

View more