The P.S.N.I. is growing increasingly concerned for a Northern Ireland teenager who vanished four days ago.

Caoimhin Cassidy, 18, was last seen in Great James Street in Londonderry on Friday May 30, 2019 at around 4:30pm.

Caoimhin was wearing a full black Adidas tracksuit, with white stripes on the sleeves and legs, at the time of his disappearance.

Caoimhin was also wearing a Calvin Klein baseball cap.

If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting 2135 of 2/6/19.