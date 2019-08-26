‘Indoctrinated’ kids singing pro-IRA song

A DUP MLA has called on police to investigate an event held in a republican bar in Belfast after footage emerged of young children singing along to a pro-IRA song.

A video circulating on Facebook shows a group of children, some wearing GAA tops and standing on chairs, singing along to a rebel song which praises hunger striker Bobby Sands and the IRA, and denounces the Queen.

The incident was filmed at Rebel Sunday, an event held at the Rock Bar on the Falls Road on August 18.

Among those performing were singer Gerry Og McConnell, and former IRA leader Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane, who lead a PIRA gang that bombed the Bayardo Bar off the Shankill Road in 1975, killing five people.

McFarlane was sentenced to life imprisonment and played a later key part in the Maze Prison escape in 1983.

DUP MLA Jim Wells slammed the organisers of the Rebel Sunday event, which he claimed was “indoctrinating” children and “promoting hatred and bitterness”.

“I was utterly appalled when I watched this video,” he told the News Letter.

“We are talking about primary school children here singing along to this extreme republican song which eulogises the IRA.

“What was even more sinister was that adults were clearly encouraging their children to take part, while they sat and cheered them on.

“Children should never be exposed to such blatant extremist propaganda and it is so depressing to witness their indoctrination by people who have such twisted views.

“It begs the question, what are children of that age doing at that event in the first place?”

The South Down MLA said he intends to report the incident to police as a hate crime, adding: “These are our future generations and how are we ever going to move forward as a society if this is the sort of thing they are exposed to from a young age?

“The management should be asking themselves if this is an appropriate use of their premises.”

A PSNI spokesperson yeterday said: “Police have received no complaints in relation to this matter at this time.”

The News Letter was unable to contact the management at the Rock Bar for comment yesterday.