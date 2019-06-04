INLA funeral shots: PSNI arrest 40-year-old man

The PSNI have arrested a man in connection with shots being fired ahead of an INLA funeral.

Martin McElkerney’s funeral took place in west Belfast last month. Around 20 masked men led the procession for the man reported to be a former INLA leader. Shots were fired outside his Belfast home ahead of the funeral.

Martin McIlkerney pictured during an announcement of INLA decommissioning in Belfast. Photo: Colm Lenaghan, Pacemaker

Police said that detectives had been investigating the shots being fired in the Divis area of West Belfast on Monday 20 May and have arrested a 40-year-old man under the Terrorism Act.

He was arrested in the West Belfast area this morning on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation and is being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station, police said.

Detective Inspector Carol Dane said: “The scene at Ross Street on Monday 20th May, of a man shooting an automatic weapon into the air was not only shocking and reckless, but also a criminal act, which was carried out by those who seek to control communities through fear of violence.”

She appealed for further information on tel 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.