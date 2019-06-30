INLA killer gun salute: Man, 61, questioned and released

A 61-year-old man arrested yesterday by detectives investigating shots being fired in the Divis area of west Belfast has been released unconditionally.

It is understood the man was questioned in connection with an incident on May 20 when a number of masked men fired a volley of shots into the air ahead of the funeral of INLA killer Martin McElkerney.

The man was detained under the Terrorism Act, which means he had to be charged, released pending report to the PPS or released unconditionally - bail is not permitted under the legislation.

"Our investigation into this incident continues," a PSNI spokesperson said.