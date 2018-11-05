Inquest into death of child killer Robert Black to take place without family involvement

An inquest into the prison death of convicted paedophile and child killer Robert Black will begin on December 3 in Armagh.

Black, who was convicted of four child murders but suspected of many more, died of heart disease at Maghaberry Prison in 2016 aged 68.

In 2011 the Scottish delivery driver was found guilty of the 1981 murder of nine-year-old Jennifer Cardy, from Ballinderry.

His inquest is expected to run for a week – and as with all inquests into deaths in prison – it will require a jury to be sworn in.

Black was cremated and his ashes were scattered at sea after prison authorities revealed no one wanted his remains.

Within weeks of his birth in 1947 he was put up to be fostered.

The appeal to trace any of his relatives to participate in the inquest has been dropped.