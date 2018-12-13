Intruders ‘assaulted man with wrench and mop stick’

A man was allegedly assaulted in his home by intruders armed with a wrench and a mop stick, a court has heard.

William Kerr, 23, and Jeoffrey Smyth, 24, are jointly accused of carrying out the attack in east Belfast.

The pair appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court to face four charges each over the incident at Templemore Street on November 14.

Kerr, of Cove Avenue in Groomsport, Co Down, and Smyth, from Edith Street in Belfast, are both accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court was told they are also accused of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a mop stick and wrench, with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Further charges put to them include entering the flat as trespassers and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, and attempting to cause the alleged victim to leave his residence by threats or menaces.

No more details were disclosed during the brief hearing.

A prosecution lawyer requested a four-week adjournment to obtain a decision on the case.

Releasing the two defendants on continuing bail, District Judge Liam McNally told them to return to court on January 10 for an update.