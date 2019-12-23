Investigation gets under way after two bodies found in north Belfast flat

A major police investigation is underway after two people were found dead earlier today at a block of flats in north Belfast.

It is understood the victims – a man and a woman – had been stabbed to death at a property within Kinnaird Close.

Police were made aware of the discovery of the bodies shortly before 1pm and emergency services were tasked to the area.

A number of homes were evacuated as police launched their operation. Forensic officers were seen entering the block of flats at Duncairn Avenue which are maintained as affordable social homes.

Police remained at the scene this evening.

The officer leading the investigation Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: “At around 12.55pm police received a report from a member of the public that the bodies of two people had been discovered in a flat in the area.

“The circumstances of the deaths will now be subject to investigation and post mortem examinations will take place in due course.

“At this stage it would not be appropriate to elaborate further on the circumstances as our enquiries are at an extremely early stage.”

The Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call 13.04 on Monday 23 December 2019 relating to reports of an incident at Kinnaird Close, Belfast.

“NIAS despatched one Rapid Response Paramedic and one officer to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was transferred to hospital.”

Sinn Fein Councillor JJ Magee said that police were looking for a suspect. He asked residents to be vigilant and pass on any information to police at Musgrave station.

Police would not confirm if they were looking for a suspect or had made an arrest.