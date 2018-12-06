Investigation into INLA activity: Man charged with weapons offence

Police officers investigating paramilitary activity connected to the INLA in Londonderry have charged a 45-year-old man with attempted possession of a prohibited weapon.

It’s understood the man was arrested by detectives in the city on Wednesday.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 19.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

According to the PSNI, the man has also been reported to the PPS for possession of Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday by detectives investigating INLA criminality in Londonderry has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for the offences of possession of Class C controlled drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property, namely cash.

A 57-year-old woman, who was also arrested in the city on Wednesday as part of the same investigation, has been released unconditionally, a PSNI spokesperson said.