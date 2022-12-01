Investigation launched after 94-year-old man dies in house fire
An elderly man has died after a fire at a bungalow in Cookstown in County Tyrone.
He has been named locally as Robert Stevenson.
The Northern Ireland Fire Service were called to the detached property in The Pines in the town shortly before 4am on Wednesday.
After firefighters extinguished the fire a man was found dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers said they want anyone with information about the incident who could to contact them.
An NIFRS spokesperson said the fire service's thoughts and sympathies were with the man's loved ones.
Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the community was shocked and extended his sympathy to the man’s family circle.
"It is tragic that something like this should happen, particularly at this time of the year coming up to Christmas. I would just like to express my condolences to family and friends.”