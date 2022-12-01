He has been named locally as Robert Stevenson.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service were called to the detached property in The Pines in the town shortly before 4am on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After firefighters extinguished the fire a man was found dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The Pines, Cookstown

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers said they want anyone with information about the incident who could to contact them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An NIFRS spokesperson said the fire service's thoughts and sympathies were with the man's loved ones.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson said the community was shocked and extended his sympathy to the man’s family circle.

Advertisement Hide Ad