Investigation launched after blaze at NI commercial premises

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service helped extinguish a fire at commercial premises in the early hours of this morning.

The laze started at premises on the Tullysaran Road area of Armagh - and vehicles close to the building were destroyed. Detective Sergeant Patterson said: “The incident was reported to us just before 3am. “Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire. “However nine vehicles, close to buildings, were completely destroyed. “Police are working to establish the cause of this fire. “I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist our investigation, or who saw any suspicious activity in the area early this morning, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 201 of 28/04/19.” Alternatively, Information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.