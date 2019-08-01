IRA child rapist rearrested in prison by Garda

An alleged IRA member who was recently jailed for raping two boys has been questioned about further unspecified offences.

The News Letter understands that Seamus Marley, 45, who was originally from the Ardoyne area of Belfast, was arrested in prison on Wednesday and questioned about other unspecified offences. No further charges have been laid at this time.

In April, Marley was convicted of six counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape when the two boys were 13 or 14 and 16 or 17.

During the trial in Dublin, the court heard he had threatened one boy that if he ever spoke out he would be found dead on a border road. No further information is available.