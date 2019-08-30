‘IRA’ graffiti by ‘thugs hell bent on instilling fear in rural community’

‘IRA’ graffiti, painted on a bus shelter in a rural Co Armagh community, has been branded sinister by the local MP.

David Simpson, MP for Upper Bann, branded those responsible as ‘thugs hell bent on instilling fear in the rural area’

IRA graffiti appeared on bus shelter on the Greenisland Road, Portadown

The graffiti appeared recently on a bus shelter in a rural area outside Portadown.

Mr Simpson said: “Recently Cllr Darryn Causby had a number of bus shelters replaced in our rural areas following requests from local residents.

“One of these bus shelters is located on the Greenisland Road and is used by local residents and school children.

“I am deeply concerned that ‘IRA’ graffiti has appeared on this bus shelter.

“This is a sinister development in a quiet rural community and it appears that thugs hell bent on instilling fear in the rural area and trying to intimidate unionists.

“Thankfully Council officials moved quickly to remove the graffiti but unfortunately the panels will need to be replaced,” said the DUP MP.

He said: “Our communities want to move forward and it is sad that there are still those who wish to drag us back.

“Many in the Portadown area remember the sectarian horrors and tragedy’s inflicted on the town by the IRA and this graffiti is nothing more than a sectarian attempt to frighten hard working residents. My message to these thugs is simple: ‘You will fail’.”