IRA graffiti daubed at spot where prison officer David Black murdered

‪Republican graffiti has been daubed on a road sign at the spot where Cookstown Prison Officer David Black was murdered.

His family made the sickening discovery this morning (Friday, November 1) as they marked the seventh anniversary of his death.

His grieving son Kyle Black - now a DUP Councillor - expressed his revulsion but also appealed for those responsible to ‘let go of your hate’.

He said: “This morning we visited the place where dad was murdered to lay flowers.

“We were shocked and saddened to see ‘IRA’ graffiti spray painted on a road sign beside the spot.”‬

“‪To stop on a busy motorway to do this shows how sick, vile and sad individuals they are!

“‪Let go of your hate!”

Cllr Black, who serves on Mid Ulster Council thanked party colleague Carla Lockhart (MLA for Upper Bann) for organising to have the graffiti removed.

In an earlier post, before the discovery, he said: “Seven years ago my Dad was taken from us in the most cruel way, by those with nothing but evil in their hearts. Missed every moment of every day.

“My role model, my inspiration, my hero.”

David Black was murdered by dissident republicans as he drove to work in Maghaberry Prison on November 1, 2012.

His killers opened fire as they overtook him in a stolen vehicle.

He was the first prison officer to be murdered by terrorists since 1993.