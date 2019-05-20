IRA rape survivor Paudie McGahon calls for ‘perversion of justice’ probe

A man who was raped by an alleged IRA member when he was a child is calling on Gardai Commissioner Drew Harris to investigate the republican movement for perverting the course of justice in the case.

Last month a Dublin jury unanimously found Ardoyne man Sean Marley, 45, guilty of raping two boys while staying at a “republican safe house” in Co Louth over two decades ago. He was given seven years.

Speaking on LMFM radio on Monday, Paudie McGahon, who survived the abuse, called on other victims to come forward. He also called on Mr Harris to investigate republicans for failing to report the abuse to Gardai, and further possible abuse by Marley when he volunteered with autistic children in Dublin after 2002 – and during subsequent teaching of English overseas.

Mr McGahon told LMFM radio that “anybody in the country who was affected by Seamus Marley – or any other member of the former IRA – do not be afraid. It is a process ... but I’ll never forget when ‘guilty’ was read out in court.”

He added: “Sinn Fein silenced me.”

Since the affair became headline news, he said, Sinn Fein insisted it had always urged the two victims to go to the Gardai. However, Mr McGahon claimed that the party had actually advised him: “No don’t [go to Gardai] we dealt with that in 2002.”

Senior republicans, he said, assured the two victims that Marley was exiled as punishment. But Mr McGahon said that information revealed during the sentencing left him firmly of the view that this never happened.

He welcomed Marley’s conviction, but added that “it is not finished until Drew Harris the [Garda] commissioner brings the people to justice for 1) perverting the course of justice [for failing to report the rapes] and 2) investigates fully Seamus Marley – where he worked with autistic kids and other children around the world.”

In response, Louth Sinn Fein councillor Pearse McGeough described the victims’ testimony in the case as “harrowing” and commended their courage in pursuing the case.

“I would urge anyone with any information relating to abuse to report that to the relevant policing or social services bodies north and south,” he said.

“Sinn Fein’s advice at the time was to bring the allegations of abuse to An Garda Síochána. As adults, that decision was for the victims.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said its advice to the victims was to bring the allegations of abuse to the Gardaí: “They are the only people who can investigate these matters.”