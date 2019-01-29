'IRA' statement in FULL - claiming bomb at Londonderry courthouse

This is the full statement from the 'IRA':

"The IRA claim responsibility for the bomb attack on the Courthouse in Derry last week.

The aftermath of the bomb in Londonderry

"Despite a heavy presence by the Crown forces, our volunteers returned safely to base.

"We will continue to strike at Crown forces personnel and their imperial establishment.

"We also caution those who collaborate with the British that they are to desist immediately as no more warnings will be given.

"All this talk of Brexit, hard borders, soft borders has no bearing on our actions and the IRA won't be going anywhere.

"Our fight goes on."