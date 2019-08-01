Irish Black Butter strikes gold at Great Taste Awards in London

A Portrush-based artisan food producer has been given a major boost with a golden endorsement at the Great Taste Awards.

Established in 2017 by entrepreneur Alastair Bell, Irish Black Butter has built on earlier success to win three gold stars at the prestigious international competition organised by the UK Guild of Fine Food in London.

More than 100 outlets across the island of Ireland now stock the innovative savoury/sweet spread made with Armagh Bramley apples, as well as treacle, cider, a touch of brandy and various spices.

Irish Black Butter was among fewer than 250 food and drink products from the UK, Ireland and across Europe (from 12,800 entries) to win the top award of three gold stars chosen by an expert panel of judges.

Mr Bell said: “The award is hugely important to a small artisan business like Irish Black Butter with limited marketing resources because of the recognition it provides particularly in Britain, now developing into an immensely significant market for us.

“It will strengthen awareness of our original product there and support our marketing activities.

“We are gaining business outside Northern Ireland for the product.”