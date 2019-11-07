Irish man (50s) arrested after 15 people discovered in back of lorry in Wiltshire in England

An Irish man in his fifties has been arrested after 15 people were discovered in the back of a lorry in south west England on Wednesday evening.

The man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was arrested by police on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the United Kingdom.

Police arrested the man shortly after 8:30pm on Wednesday. (Photo: File Image)

The lorry in which the 15 people were found is believed to be registered to company in County Cork.

All of the people found in the back of the lorry are between 16 and 30 years-old, according to police.

The nationalities of all those found has not yet been confirmed.

Last month, 39 dead bodies were discovered in a refrigertated lorry container in Grays, Essex.