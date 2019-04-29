Is it a Banksy? PSNI appeal over mystery graffiti

Police have issued an appeal after mystery graffiti appeared on the side of a Co Armagh house.

The PSNI said there could be a number of reasons for the graffiti at the house in Markethill.

Police said there could be a number of reasons for the markings which happened sometime between the 13th and 27th April.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There are several things it could be...

“It’s not exactly a Banksy, but it could be a ‘tag’ of some description.

“It could be work men marking something for pending work.

“It could also be, whilst highly unlikely due to its size and prominence, a marker left by criminals.

“The other option of course is that it’s kids.

“If you know who or what is responsible for it, or have seen it anywhere else, please give us a ring on 101. The reference number is 442 of 27/04/19.”