Items worth in excess of £9,000 stolen during burglary

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary of a house on the Coast Road in Ballygalley on Saturday, December 15.

It was reported that sometime between 1.45pm and 9.45pm entry was gained to the property and a number of items worth in excess of £9,000, including a camera and lap top computer were stolen.

Detective Sergeant Miller is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Ballymena by calling 101, quoting reference number 1407 15/12/18.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.