Ivor Bell trial: Prosecutor defends decision to pursue case

A senior prosecutor has defended the decision to pursue a case against Ivor Bell over the murder of Jean McConville.

After a jury found the veteran republican not guilty on Thursday – with the Boston College tapes having been deemed inadmissible as evidence – deputy DPP Michael Agnew, said the proceedings were “properly brought”.

He said: “This case presented the PPS with a number of novel and complex legal and evidential issues. Whilst we respect the ruling of the judge we remain satisfied the proceedings were properly brought.”

Ivor Bell, 82, of Ramoan Gardens in Belfast, was cleared of soliciting the murder of the mother of 10 from Divis flats in 1972.

He was not present for the trial of the facts which came after he was found medically unfit to stand trial in December last year. He was excused from attending due to his health.

Judge Mr Justice O’Hara directed the jury to return a verdict of not guilty having earlier ruled that taped interviews were inadmissible.

Mr Agnew said: “The decisions taken in this case were fully in accordance with the Test for Prosecution which requires the PPS to proceed with those cases in which it is considered there is a reasonable prospect of conviction – or of a finding that a defendant unfit to be tried did the act charged against him – and in which prosecution is in the public interest.”

The senior prosecutor added: “The PPS would like to sincerely thank the family of Mrs Jean McConville for the positive and dignified way in which they have engaged with us throughout what was no doubt a distressing time for them.”