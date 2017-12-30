Jail for 15-year-old who taunted ‘big lad’ judge

A 15-year-old boy accused of attempted murder was yesterday jailed after comments he made to a judge who had previously not sentenced him.

The defendant with an address in Limavady – who cannot be named because of his age – faces a total of eight charges relating to an incident in Limavady on Thursday, December 28 during which he allegedly claimed to be a member of the UDA when threatening a “vulnerable” youth.

Also in Coleraine Magistrate’s Court was co-accused Padraig Brolly, 18, of Rosseden Drive, Limavady. He faces five charges including possessing a hatchet with intent to cause criminal damage.

A PSNI officer said at 3.15am on Thursday the two accused approached a Limavady house where a woman and her 18-year-old son who has “learning difficulties and is classed as vulnerable” were.

According to the boy’s mother the 15-year-old “proclaimed to be a member of the UDA and that her son was a drug dealer and had to get out”.

Brolly was alleged to be waving a hatchet which he used it to damage a fence post.

The court was told the 18-year-old victim, “due to his own anger issues,” ran out to confront them, sustaining minor injuries from the hatchet.

During the court hearing the 15-year-old used obscene language and verbally abused Judge McNally in courtroom, though his solicitor said his client wished to apologise.

Judge McNally said as it was approaching the end of the year he was not going to impose a sentence which could be for up to 28 days.

As he was being led away, the boy then said: “Aye, whatever you say big lad”.

The judge then ordered him to be brought back and added: “In light of your final comments I have decided the apology was worth absolutely nothing” and jailed him for 14 days for contempt of court.

As the 15-year-old was being taken down to the cells he said: “Happy days, a wee holiday”.