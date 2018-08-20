Jail for man who left ex-partner unconscious after assault

A Belfast man who attacked and left his ex-partner unconscious before taking her phone and cash has been jailed for seven months.

Prosecutors said Raymond McCrory, 32, launched the assault in the home she shared with their three-year-old son.

McCrory, of Brittons Drive in the city, was told the boy’s presence in the house was a strong aggravating factor.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard violence flared following a dispute about the child.

A Crown lawyer said the woman was in the kitchen on a phone call to a friend when McCrory entered the property and punched her to the head.

She fell to the ground before being grabbed by the hair, according to the prosecution.

Her friend could hear her screaming, a man shouting and a child crying.

The woman said she lost consciousness, coming to later in the bathroom with no recollection of how she got there.

Her son was no longer present, while a mobile phone and purse containing £15 had also allegedly been taken.

Police subsequently located McCrory and the child at another address.

He pleaded guilty to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

A defence barrister acknowledged the seriousness of the attack, but insisted it had not been witnessed by the child who was in a different part of the house.

“There’s a certain irony that the defendant goes to the house because he has concerns about the child’s welfare,” counsel added.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall held that the case crossed the threshold for immediate custody.

“He left this lady in a state where she seems to have lost consciousness,” Mrs Bagnall pointed out.

“The facts themselves are so serious, but further aggravated by a young child in the house distressed by hearing the impact of this violence on his mother.”

Imposing seven months imprisonment, she agreed to release McCrory on bail pending an appeal against the sentence.