Jail for pair who left young mum terrified after Co Down burglary

Two burglars who left a young mother terrified after breaking into her Downpatrick home were jailed yesterday for over two-and-a-half years.

Judge Gordon Kerr QC told the pair, Martin Desmond Lynch and Mark Kennedy that to find two men of “your vintage involved in burglaries of this type is very distressing and says little for your background”.

The Downpatrick Crown Court judge, sitting in Belfast, said the genuineness of their reported remorse and feelings of shame and stupidity was something that would be up for assessment in the future.

Lynch, 46 from Carraig View, Downpatrick, was given the higher term of 33 months because of his previous record, which included 10 months for burglary.

Kennedy, 37, of Cooke Street, Belfast, was given 30 months, and like Lynch will serve half the term in prison, and the remainder on licence.

Both pleaded guilty to the burglary of the house and stealing a set of car and house keys and a necklace on March 2, 2016.

Prosecution counsel James Johnston said the pair were chased from the house by the brother-in-law of the young woman who telephoned him after hearing “two bangs” downstairs and then seeing a man with a torch.

Mr Johnston added that the man later saw the men get into a VW Golf and contacted police, and although he attempted to follow them, lost them. However, the VW car was later found crashed and abandoned. Both men were later picked up separately by police.