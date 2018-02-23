Jailed Latvian father wins NI deportation battle

A Latvian father jailed for motoring offences has won a High Court battle against being deported away from his son born in Northern Ireland.

A judge quashed the home secretary’s decision to order his removal from the UK after identifying flaws in the assessment of impact on the 11-year-old child.

With Mr Justice McCloskey finding there had been a breach of the 2009 Borders, Citizenship and Immigration Act, a fresh determination must now be taken.

The 34-year-old man at the centre of the case cannot be named for legal reasons.