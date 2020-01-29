Jamie Bryson condemns intimidation of Ian Ogle family by UVF ‘if’ it is taking place

Loyalist Jamie Bryson has said he is limited in what he can say regarding ongoing intimidation of the family of east Belfast murder victim Ian Ogle, because they asked him not to speak about it.

The loyalist activist, who has strong links with east Belfast, was speaking the day after some 160 people attended a commemoration event for father-of-two Mr Ogle at the East Belfast Network Centre.

Loyalist Jamie Bryson said he would condemn intimdation of the Ogle family "if" it was taking place.

He was beaten and stabbed to death by at least five UVF members at Cluan Place on January 27 last year. Rev Mervyn Gibson chaired the commemoration with PUP councillor Dr John Kyle and DUP MP Gavin Robinson among those who spoke.

“I don’t feel that we’ve grieved properly yet, we haven’t been allowed to because we’re still being intimidated,” Ian’s daughter Toni Ogle-Johnston told UTV this week.

Reflecting on her words, Mr Bryson said: “I condemn all forms of intimidation. The family publicly asked me not to make any comment in relation to their father’s murder in the days following it, and I continue to respect that.”

Asked if he specifically condemned this intimidation, he replied: “If there is any intimidation ongoing then I would condemn that and I would also say that quite clearly loyalists from the absolute outset urged anyone with any information to go to the PSNI.”

Ian Ogle's daughter Toni says the family are still suffering intimidation from the UVF.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

But asked whether his phrase “if there is intimidation” casts doubt on whether it is really happening, he replied: “The family publicly asked me not to make any comment and I respect that.”

Dr Kyle told the News Letter: “The continuing intimidation and threats directed towards the Ogle family are totally unacceptable. The family deserve both respect – for the dignified and courageous way in which they have conducted themselves in the past year – and also our support and justice for Ian.”

Three men have been charged in connection with the murder and are out on bail.