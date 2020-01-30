Jamie Bryson pressed to release ‘RUC and UDR’ intelligence files on Kingsmills

A Kingsmills Massacre victim has called on loyalist Jamie Bryson to release intelligence files about the murders to the legacy inquest on the atrocity.

Ten Protestant workmen were gunned down by the IRA near the south Armagh village of Kingsmills as they made their way home from work in 1976.

The PSNI and Security Industry Authority, which regulates the private security industry, arrested Mr Bryson in 2018 on suspicion of unlawfully supplying door staff, also seizing intelligence files about the murders at the same time.

The files were later released after Mr Bryson argued in court that they were protected by journalistic privilege as part of his writing as a loyalist blogger.

A spokeswoman for the coroner in the ongoing Kingsmills legacy inquest wrote to Mr Bryson twice last year to ask for copies of the files. “No response was received,” the spokeswoman added. “The Coroner also made inquiries with the PSNI and the SIA and was advised that independent counsel had determined that certain documents which had been seized from Mr Bryson were covered by journalistic privilege and were returned to Mr Bryson without any examination of them by PSNI or SIA.”

Colin Worton, whose brother Kenneth was one of those murdered at Kingsmills, called on Mr Bryson to release the files.

“Anything he has should be released into the public domain or given to the coroner,” he told the News Letter. “It also seems strange that police had these documents but did not look at them. But it would be very much appreciated if anything more could be brought to light.”

But Mr Bryson responded that he had to protect his sources. “If this can be done then I would like to help the families,” he said. He said the files had come from the RUC, UDR and army.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, he has found the ongoing SIA investigation has cost almost £100,000.

He was released unconditionally after the arrest but a recent hearing in Ards Magistrates Court saw four lawyers line up for the SIA, as well as one for the PSNI, he said.

“I think the SIA launched a political stunt along with the PSNI,” Mr Bryson said. “It didn’t deliver what they expected and therefore due to the amount of resources and time [invested so far] I think they just refuse to let it go. All they are doing is wasting taxpayers money, but I think that at some point in time they would put the shovel down.”

Ex-Labour MP Kate Hoey recently offered her support on Twitter, he noted. “This needs an independent investigation,” she said. The SIA said it was unable to comment on “an ongoing investigation”.